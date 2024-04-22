Doctors warn of heart health concerns associated with consistent cannabis usage

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) - In light of the popular day of April 20 (4/20) celebrated by cannabis users across the country, the American Heart Association is warning cannabis consumers of all ages, about new findings that may bring their heart health into question.

Robert Page II, PharmD, is a professor at CU Boulder's Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, who was a part of initial research into the impacts that cannabis consumption could have on the cardiovascular system.

In addition to another recent study, Page says that experts found whether you are a young adult, middle aged parent, or even older than that, there are cardiovascular concerns associated with regularly using cannabis.

However, Page says the larger surprise came from data they collected from 18-35-year-olds.

"To see this in a very young, young population is is like, whoa, it's … a signal." said Page.

The associated risks show a higher risk for stroke, heart attack, irregular heartbeat, or other cardiovascular diseases.

"The data suggest the longer you use it, the greater the risk for these events," explained Page.

He adds that the typical risk factors of tobacco use, obesity, and high cholesterol, also weigh into your heart health…but using cannabis may be elevating the concern.

"We do know that there is definitely a risk with the vaping and with the smoking. The data suggests that if you're using it at least once a day for about 4 to 5 days, that still puts you at increased risk."

Page says that regardless of your age, or if you have a medical card for cannabis, these associated risks still apply to you.

"Being transparent about the use of cannabis to your primary care provider is absolutely critical," Page said.

More information: Association of Cannabis Use With Cardiovascular Outcomes Among US Adults