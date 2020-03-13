Pueblo County has first presumptive positive case of coronavirus; schools extend Spring Break

Top Stories

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person in Pueblo County has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, according to new statistics released Friday by Colorado Governor Jared Polis' office.

Figures released at noon show that the number of presumptive positive cases in the state is up to 72, and one of those is in Pueblo County. Information about the patient wasn't made available, but the county said it is an "adult male."

School Districts 60 and 70 in Pueblo County also announced Friday that school facilities would be closed next week and through Spring Break. Classes are expected to resume on March 30.

A news conference in Pueblo County is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Earlier Friday, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said he's encouraging everyone in the city to "avoid holding and attending large public events" for the next 30 days. He said while the city won't be able to stop the spread of the virus, the goal is to mitigate the spread.

Pueblo County was previously one of the largest counties in the state without a positive case of COVID-19 until Friday's update. The majority of the positive cases so far have originated from the High Country, including Pitkin and Eagle counties.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.