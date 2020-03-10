Police: Bag of human remains found in Pueblo near Arkansas River

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a bag of human remains was found in Pueblo along the bank of the Arkansas River.

Police tell us they were called to the south bank of the river around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday near the 200 block of Howard Street. A Park Ranger called police after finding human remains in a black plastic bag.

The remains belong to an adult, investigators confirmed, but it's not yet clear if the victim was male or female.

This is now a homicide investigation, but police couldn't say if it's a new investigation or related to a 2019 homicide. Investigators say the remains have been outside for weeks, potentially months, which means it may take a long time to get a positive identification.

Police don't know if these remains belong to Mary Cuevas, the Pueblo woman whose partially dismembered body was found in a suitcase in a dumpster last October. Parts of her body have yet to be recovered. Her son, Anthony Cuevas, faces a second degree murder charge.

We're working to learn more. Check back here for updates from our crew at the scene.