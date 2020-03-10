Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill all Pueblo County deputies

Top Stories

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says it's arrested a man who sent threatening emails to several individuals, businesses and lawyers, including a claim that he was going to kill every Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect is 37-year-old Thomas Wornick of Pueblo. Wornick, who identified himself as a disabled military veteran, was arrested Monday on Fort Carson. He's now facing charges of harassment and obstruction of government operations.

“The email was a direct threat to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office which we immediately began investigating,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor in a statement. “This was great work by our detectives in quickly locating and arresting this suspect before he could act upon the threats.”

Detectives also seized knives, two guns and ammunition from the man's Pueblo home Monday while executing a search warrant. The FBI, Pueblo police, and Fort Carson military police aided in the investigation and arrest of Wornick.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.