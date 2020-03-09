Colorado health officials confirm state’s 9th case of COVID-19

Top Stories

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that another person has tested positive for COVID-19, making a total of nine confirmed cases in Colorado.

The new patient is a Larimer County woman in her 50s who has been diagnosed with pneumonia, Polis said in a tweet.

It's not yet clear how the woman contracted the virus but the investigation continues, said Polis. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local health agencies are working to gather more information.

Last week, state officials confirmed Colorado's first cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and a case in El Paso County on Friday.