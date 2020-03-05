Governor: Test shows first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Colorado

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis says that a person in Colorado may have tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands across the world.

Polis issued a tweet shortly before 4 p.m. saying his office "learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Colorado." The results were verified by a state test, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting the test for an official confirmation.

According to the state Department of Health, the case originated from an out-of-state visitor in Summit County. The patient is described as a male in his 30s.

#BREAKING: We have learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado.



We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45. You can watch it live on my Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/D75zji8RBx — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 5, 2020

A press conference is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Watch below:

Public health officials say practitioners are investigating and will notify anyone else who may have been exposed.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.