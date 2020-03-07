Pueblo deputies catch suspect asleep in stolen truck with drugs

Top Stories

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County deputies were on the look out for a stolen truck Saturday morning. They found it -- plus the suspect, who was still asleep inside.

Deputies found the missing truck in the downtown Pueblo area, along with suspect who multiple illegal drugs in her possession, said the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Morina Mondragon, had heroin, 12 grams of meth, a scale, plastic baggies and cash, deputies say.

Mondragon was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Deputies say the truck has been returned to the victim.