Search and Rescue performed near Pancake Rocks in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Teller County Search and Rescue assisted on a mutual aid mission late on Saturday night to help rescue an injured subject.

Teller County Search and Rescue say they got the call for help around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night. 12 team members hiked out three miles to the injured person who by then had already been given medical aid by first responders.

Search and Rescue members along with the Divide Fire Protection District, South West Teller County EMS, and Teller County Sheriff's Office helped bring the injured person back three miles to the trailhead off Highway 67.

The hiker was brought back safely at 11:00 p.m. Their injury status is unknown at this time.