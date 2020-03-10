Skier dies in trees at Keystone Resort
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (AP) - An investigation is underway after a skier was found dead in a group of trees at Colorado's Keystone Resort.
Summit County sheriff's officials say the 51-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found unconscious and not breathing off the side of a ski run Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The county coroner's office has taken over the investigation into the cause and manner of the man's death. No other information was released.
