The School Buzz: Reading forts? This D-20 classroom is living the dream

A D-20 classroom had an afternoon setup perfect for a cozy day of warm reading - homemade forts included.

Mrs. Garcia's class at Explorer Elementary gave her students a tough assignment: bring your favorite book ... along with your warmest blankets and flashlight. The goal? Build a reading fort around each desk and spend considerable time reading.

The "assignment" was a hit.

Garcia said was a reward for her class honoring their commitment to S.O.A.R, which stands for safety, ownership, attitude to achieve and respect; it's a core set of principles taught at the school. Garcia says her students have worked hard to master them and that they deserved the relaxation while immersing themselves in reading.

