The School Buzz: Reading forts? This D-20 classroom is living the dream

Published 11:36 AM

A D-20 classroom had an afternoon setup perfect for a cozy day of warm reading - homemade forts included.

Mrs. Garcia's class at Explorer Elementary gave her students a tough assignment: bring your favorite book ... along with your warmest blankets and flashlight. The goal? Build a reading fort around each desk and spend considerable time reading.

The "assignment" was a hit.

Garcia said was a reward for her class honoring their commitment to S.O.A.R, which stands for safety, ownership, attitude to achieve and respect; it's a core set of principles taught at the school. Garcia says her students have worked hard to master them and that they deserved the relaxation while immersing themselves in reading.

Do yo know something or someone cool at your school? Email Josh at SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

