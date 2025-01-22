Skip to Content
The School Buzz: D-9 student’s ‘brilliant thinking’ creates next level STEM inventions

Horizon Middle School students are being praised for their "brilliant thinking" while building projects for their STEM class.

The STEM program at the D-49 school has a project called the "Physical Computing Interaction" project. It's taught by Ms. Schmidt, who says her students continue to impress her.

Ben and Mason are two of those students. Using MicroBit technology, they created a backpack that starts blinking when a cyclist turns - meaning it's a built-in turn signal.

Kazu and Manny are two other students who are great examples of the success of the class; they built an affordable solution for those wanting to feed their pets while away, creating a machine with a sensor that automatically disperses food.

The students say projects like these give them ideas to create useful devices, prototypes, that people can use in their day-to-day routines. Schmidt says she is continuously impressed with her students, adding that they always persevere as brilliant thinkers and innovators.

