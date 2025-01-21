The School Buzz: Discovery High Schoolers launch student-run business

Discovery High School (Widfield D-3) students are already proving they have what it takes to run a small business.

It's called Phoenix Creations. It's an engraving business that students from Ms. Hagmaier's class have been working on for over a year now. It just launched in November and they're taking orders.

The students learned how to work on an engraving machine and items such as tumblers and business cards. Hagmaier is blown away at how they've taken ownership of the business thus far.

"These kids have absolutely blown me away," she said.

"The students have been involved in everything: working with customers, designing layouts, engraving products, and even handling shipping. It’s not just about making cool stuff -- though they’ve definitely done that -- they’re learning how to problem-solve, communicate, and juggle all the moving parts of running a business."

The business started as part of the school's SC Squared student leadership program, which is tied to the ACE CTE (Alternative Cooperative Education Career and Technical Education) program.

