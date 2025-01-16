The School Buzz: High school students renovate historic tuberculosis hut

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Students at Fountain-Fort Carson High School are teaming up with the city of Fountain to refurbish a historic tuberculosis hut.

The hut is located across from Aragon Elementary school and next to the library. Such huts were used during the turn of the century to treat those seeking better health. The one in Fountain is easily 100 years old.

This project is all thanks to the high school's construction and "geometry in construction" classes. It offers students a unique opportunity to get their hands dirty, show off their construction skills, and help preserve a landmark.

The hope is that the students will be able to refurbish the landmark in a way that is reflective of how it once looked many years ago.

"This TB Hut project is providing these students with an opportunity to practice the construction skills that they have learned on a worthwhile project. The fact that it is a community service project gives the students a real sense of pride," said Jay Sevier, the teacher leading the project.

"I think this was a super duper cool opportunity," said Daisy Garmin, a student helping to reconstruct the hut. "I get to explore all sorts of different careers and see if I want to go into construction into the future."

"[It's] definitely surprising on how something so old could be so structurally sound ... and just how good things were built and a lot of new angles, I'm learning new stuff," added another student.

The students are currently in the demolition stage of the project. Over the next few weeks, they hope to bring the hut back to its former glory.

