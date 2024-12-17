The School Buzz: Interactive ‘Young AmeriTowne’ sets up in Citadel Mall

Young AmeriTowne has spent the last week at the Citadel Mall helping students in Colorado Springs understand civics in a way that's fun, interactive and memorable.

6th-graders from Vanguard are just a small handful of students who visited Young AmeriTowne at the mall this month. It's a travel version of the program that's been around since 1987. It teaches kids economics and the social construct of a real-life town; they "work" at different businesses, apply for jobs, go to the bank, write laws, elect officials and exchange goods and services.

This year's Young AmeriTowne is at the Citadel Mall until Friday.

