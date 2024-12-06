Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Woodland Park High School welders complete restoration project

A restoration project is now complete at Woodland Park High School thanks to a small group of students who put their education to work.

The facility director reached out to the school's welding shop personally to see if there would be interest in restoring an old trailer that was falling apart. Matt Widtfeldt, the teacher who oversaw the project, gathered his best students: Matthew Newsom, Joseph Newsom, Jackson Booth, Colt Mmith -- all seniors -- along with sophomore Mollie Miller. Together, they tore down the old wood decking -- replacing it with a brand new one -- built a new ramp, beefed up the welding and replaced all the wiring and lights. They even gave it a new paint job before sending it back to the district maintenance division.

