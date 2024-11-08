The School Buzz: Colorado Springs high school teacher gets over 100 students to register to vote

Exercising the right to vote is a foundational core of United States democracy. No one understands that right more than a civics teacher, especially at Atlas High School in Colorado Springs.

Jenna Wright is the teacher behind a movement at Atlas to register seniors to vote. This year she got 102 out of 117 seniors to do so, and led those 18 years and older to the polls on Tuesday to vote for the first time.

It's an effort that's gained the attention of the Colorado Secretary of State, nominating them for the Eliza Pickrell Routt Award, an honor given yearly to Colorado high schools with 85 percent or more of eligible seniors registered to vote. It's named after the first woman to register to vote in Colorado after the state's passage of women's suffrage in 1893 and who was Colorado's first First lady in 1876.

