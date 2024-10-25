Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Ute Pass Elementary students learn ‘farm to table’ skills

Published 7:35 AM

Students traded their desks for (farm to) tables this week in Manitou Springs.

About 40 kindergartners and 4th-graders from Ute Pass Elementary joined the Manitou Springs mayor for lessons on hands-on farming at Flying Pig Farm. The kids planted garlic, harvested seeds, and learned about cooking with naturally grown fruits and vegetables. The experience was the result of a $96,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh directly: schoolbuzz@krdo.com.

