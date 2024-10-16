Skip to Content
School Buzz

The School Buzz: Teacher, class celebrate Hispanic heritage at Woodland Park High

By
New
Published 7:35 AM

Hispanic Heritage Month may have just wrapped up but there's a teacher at Woodland Park High School leaving students with a lesson on culture for years to come.

Sue Sinclair wanted to create a memorable lesson for her special needs class this year surrounding Hispanic Heritage Month. And she did just that, completing a two week project that highlighted influential Hispanic leaders, history and cuisine.

Sinclair says the project helped students appreciate Hispanic culture through insight into its leaders and traditions.  Meanwhile, her colleagues say they take great pride in her work for her students. They even had all the students' projects on display in the school hallway to highlight the meaningful work they did.

Is there something remarkable happening at your school? Email us at schoolbuzz@krdo.com.

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content