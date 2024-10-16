The School Buzz: Teacher, class celebrate Hispanic heritage at Woodland Park High

Hispanic Heritage Month may have just wrapped up but there's a teacher at Woodland Park High School leaving students with a lesson on culture for years to come.

Sue Sinclair wanted to create a memorable lesson for her special needs class this year surrounding Hispanic Heritage Month. And she did just that, completing a two week project that highlighted influential Hispanic leaders, history and cuisine.

Sinclair says the project helped students appreciate Hispanic culture through insight into its leaders and traditions. Meanwhile, her colleagues say they take great pride in her work for her students. They even had all the students' projects on display in the school hallway to highlight the meaningful work they did.

