The School Buzz: D20 principal honored with ‘Thor’s hammer’ after possibly saving life

An Academy D-20 principal is being called a hero after possibly saving a life while at school and he's getting a superhero-like award for it.

Stephen Scott is the principal at Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary School. He recently intervened when a staff member showed some health problems. It was a heroic effort that led to a life-changing medical diagnosis for his colleague. So much so, in fact, Colorado Springs Police school resource officer Le Vyongu wanted to honor him. So the school, and the city of Colorado Springs, did just that.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade praised Scott and his effort in a video, and the school, and police department, offered Scott "Thor's hammer," as a token of appreciation.

