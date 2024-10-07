Skip to Content
School Buzz

The School Buzz: D20 principal honored with ‘Thor’s hammer’ after possibly saving life

By
Published 7:39 AM

An Academy D-20 principal is being called a hero after possibly saving a life while at school and he's getting a superhero-like award for it.

Stephen Scott is the principal at Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary School. He recently intervened when a staff member showed some health problems. It was a heroic effort that led to a life-changing medical diagnosis for his colleague. So much so, in fact, Colorado Springs Police school resource officer Le Vyongu wanted to honor him. So the school, and the city of Colorado Springs, did just that.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade praised Scott and his effort in a video, and the school, and police department, offered Scott "Thor's hammer," as a token of appreciation.

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content