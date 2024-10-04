The School Buzz: Manitou students’ Creek Week Cleanup effort remarkable

The annual Creek Week Cleanup wrapped up recently and Manitou Springs students made a huge impact during the effort.

500 students rolled up their sleeves to make a real difference, including students from Manitou Springs Elementary School and Ute Pass Elementary School. They got their hands dirty, collecting a record-breaking amount of trash.

Each school focused on a different local area, covering miles of local watersheds, filling not one, but two dumpsters with litter.

