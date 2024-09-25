Skip to Content
The School Buzz: D11 middle school celebrates 100th birthday

today at 7:20 AM
North Middle School celebrated 100 years Tuesday afternoon with a birthday party all alums could be proud of.

The D-11 school sits on the corner of Yamp and El Paso. It opened on September 29, 1924.

"North is an amazing school and I really hope it stays open," said Ray Sevits, a coordinator at the school.

"I just think it's a really neat school and I think the kids got a whole lot of the activity of putting this together," he said regarding the time capsule organized for the birthday.

