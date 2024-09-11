The School Buzz: Widfield D3 teacher wins grant, honored at AFA football game

Christmas came early for a special education teacher in Widefield School District 3.

Ryann Long Larkins is a teacher at Sunrise Elementary School. She had no idea she was nominated for a $1,000 grant. Needless to say, when she won, she was stunned.

"I was a little timid when I first answered the phone but as soon as she told me hey you were one of the nominees and you got selected there was a whole smile on my face and everyone was staring at me and it felt good to be recognized for you know doing something good," said Larkins.

The grant is called the Extra Yard For Teachers and comes from the College Football Playoff Foundation. Larkins was also honored for her work at the Air Force Academy football game this past Saturday.

Larkins says she plans to use the money to buy materials for her classroom to help her special needs student.

