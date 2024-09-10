The School Buzz: Pine Creek student art brings smiles to children 9,000 miles away

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the portraits Pine Creek High School students recently sent to Malaysia were biblical.

PCHS has a National Art Honor Society chapter. Their summer project included adopting orphan children from Malaysia, creating portraits for them, and having them delivered in a memorable way.

Beforehand, kids were asked to share their favorite color and activity with theNAHS artists to help inspire and bring the portraits to life. After they were created, they were hand delivered through Project Memory.

"So do you remember one year ago, when a photographer took your photos and asked you 'what is your name?' What is your favorite color?' Do you remember that?" asked Ben Schumaker, Founder of Memory Project in their video highlighting the successful delivery.

"Well, we gave those photos to students at our schools who are studying art, and they made some special gifts for you," said Schumaker.

Not only are the portraits so meaningful because many of the children have grown up without pictures taken of them, but also because PCHS artists included a photo of themselves on the back with their hand print so they can "touch hands" with the children.

The reactions were emotional to say the least.

"We want to say 'thank you' to you amazing people," said Elisha Satvinder, co-founder of the Dignity for Children Foundation. "You've taken your amazing talent and you have given them a visual that has given them a sense of beauty, beauty, and acceptance," she said.

