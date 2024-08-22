School Buzz: High School’s Unified Soccer Program teams up with Switchbacks FC

If you know much about unified sports, you know how special they can be. Lewis-Palmer High School has a Unified Soccer program that is quickly making lasting memories.

The unified soccer team, known as the Rangers, includes special needs and differently-abled athletes, even those from the Special Olympics Monument Warriors. They took the pitch to scrimmage against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Unified Team at Don Breese Stadium on August 10.

The goal isn't just to be inclusive, but to teach student-athletes and fellow students how to play the sport together, building camaraderie. Brian Barkey is an LPHS teacher and the Unified team's coach. His first job in education was working with high school students who had special needs.

“Our soccer players at LP gain experience working with peers who have challenges, and I think that develops a great deal of empathy," he said.

The team is in its third year, but it's the first time for the program to partner with an outside organization like the Switchbacks.

“We made great connections, and I know that we’ll do it again in the future. It was a big win for everyone who participated," said Barkey.

