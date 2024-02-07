The School Buzz: D2 elementary principal called ‘super human,’honored with state award

A Harrison D2 administrator is being recognized across the state.

Lauren Major is the assistant principal at Wildflower Elementary School in Colorado Springs. Her peers describe her as "super human."

Major was honored as this year's Colorado Outstanding Assistant Elementary Principal of the Year. Recently, she was presented with the award at her school.

Major isn't just an administrator. She's also an incredibly reliable mentor. She drives kids to school who don't have a ride; she connects families with resources; she even throws birthday parties for students who wouldn't celebrate otherwise.

Major says, "You learn something every day, but I think in this job you have to learn a lot more about empathy."

