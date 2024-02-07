Skip to Content
School Buzz

The School Buzz: D2 elementary principal called ‘super human,’honored with state award

By
New
Published 8:02 AM

A Harrison D2 administrator is being recognized across the state.

Lauren Major is the assistant principal at Wildflower Elementary School in Colorado Springs. Her peers describe her as "super human."

Major was honored as this year's Colorado Outstanding Assistant Elementary Principal of the Year. Recently, she was presented with the award at her school.

Major isn't just an administrator. She's also an incredibly reliable mentor. She drives kids to school who don't have a ride; she connects families with resources; she even throws birthday parties for students who wouldn't celebrate otherwise.

Major says, "You learn something every day, but I think in this job you have to learn a lot more about empathy."

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content