The School Buzz: D-2 elementary school’s read-along gets students excited about books

Harrison School District 2 is helping students, and their families, get more excited about books through a new read-along program.

Giberson Elementary has a read-along that involves students, their parents, and featured guest readers. And so far, the response has been full of enthusiasm.

Their current chosen book is called "The One and Only Ivan," by Katherine Applegate. It's inspired by a true story and one written from the perspective of a captive gorilla known as "Ivan." Each student got a copy of their book last Friday.

Families are encouraged to read together. But Giberson also has a "mystery reader" option, with a new guest reader announced each day. Their recordings are even available in English and Spanish.

After completing their reading, students have the chance to participate in on-campus activities that complement the book. The district says it's been a successful way of keeping *everyone* excited about the story.

