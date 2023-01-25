The School Buzz: Pueblo West students raise 9,000 items for homeless shelters

Students at Pueblo West are truly making a difference.

As part of their DECA "community giving project," Lainey Parsons, Aaron Amella and Carol MacNeill recently held a donation drive to help the homeless. It's the second year in a row the three have held such a drive.

The Pueblo West High Schoolers reached out to three elementary schools in Pueblo West. They held presentations on why homeless shelters need donations, especially with health and wellness products. They even promised the winning class at each school a pizza party – and they delivered - because the elementary schools delivered!

With the elementary schools' help, Lainey, Aaron, and Carol helped raise 9,000 donated products that went to three local homeless shelters, nearly tripling their donations from last year.

Lainey said, "my favorite part was meeting the owners of the shelters and getting to see 'behind the scenes' of what the shelters do and how hard they work to better our community.”

