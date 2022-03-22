The School Buzz: Belmont Elementary’s ‘Kindness Ambassadors’ raise money for Marshall Fire, receive invites to capitol

Spreading kindness from Pueblo to Boulder to the state capitol! The Belmont Elementary School Rattlers are getting statewide recognition after their work to help other students 142 miles away.

Belmont Elementary is home to the Kindness Ambassadors. The group involves 24 fifth-grade students who are dedicated to bringing more light into the world. So they stepped up and sold stickers, to fundraise $400 to help students in Boulder County who may have been affected by the Marshall Fire.

State Senator Nick Hinrichsen found out about their efforts and invited the Belmont Kindness Ambassadors, and their sponsors (Counselor Carrie Carpenter, art teacher Kendra Zerfas and fourth-grade teacher Lora Li Chaney), to the state capitol, where they were all guests of honor during a live session recently; they even got a tour of the capitol.

"We were thinking of how we could send the elementary schools some support so that they could get replacement costs — like if they lost their school supplies and those types of things," Mrs. Zerfas said.

Senate President Steve Fenberg read a proclamation saying, “The Colorado State Senate would like to commend and thank the Belmont Elementary Kindness Ambassadors for raising funds for victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Your generosity and selflessness is an inspiration to us all, and we look forward to your future endeavors.”

Belmont was highlighted in a previous School Buzz last year when the school dished out Pinksocks, to promote human empathy and compassion. Well, the Kindness Ambassadors gave pink socks to every senator in attendance during their visit to Denver.

Do you know a remarkable group, student or teacher at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.