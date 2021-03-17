The School Buzz: Pueblo students honor teacher who passed from Covid with “Pinksocks day”

School Buzz

Belmont Elementary School students in Pueblo are honoring an incredible teacher from 523 miles away all while thinking "pink."

Each Thursday, fifth-graders at Belmont don pink socks to celebrate compassion and positive human connection. It's a touching link to a teacher they've never met, Zelene Blancas.

Blancas was a teacher at Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary in El Paso, TX for several years. She went viral a few years ago after posting this video of her students showing compassion for one another, part of their daily routine.

Unfortunately, Blancas passed away from Covid-19 just a few months ago. Teachers at Belmont, aware of Blancas' passion for her students, including her involvement with Pinksocks Life, decided they wanted to carry on her legacy in Pueblo.

Pinksocks Life is a non-profit that focuses on human connection around the world while also supporting public charities. Blancas was a big advocate for the movement, therefore Belmont counselor Carrie Carpenter asked, and was gifted, a shipment of pink socks for Belmont students from Pinksocks Life. Fifth-grade teachers Michelle Meier, Melissa Gibbons, and Christa Carter also organized a read-a-thon -- coinciding with the celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday -- that raised several hundred dollars, ensuring more students received a pair of pink socks.

“Our fifth graders want to leave a legacy at Belmont, in honoring Ms. Blancas as well as promoting the nice, safe community we’re known for,” Ms. Carpenter said to the district. “So they decided on a read-a-thon, and this was the perfect week to do it. The goal is to get pinksocks for every kid in our school.

Now, each Thursday, fifth-graders at Belmont honor Blancas by wearing their pink socks to school.

Abigail is a Belmont fifth-grader who spoke with a school district liaison, saying, “It’s a way to spread empathy and connect with people by talking to them about your socks. It’s also a way to spread kindness ... And they are very comfortable.”

Ian, another fifth-grader at Belmont who spoke with the district, said “Some people say that pink is a girl color, but it’s really not: anyone can wear it, … Because boys and girls wear pink socks, it shows how we are all connected.”

There's no question Blancas would be proud.

Also, a really neat coincidence: Belmont elementary’s mascot: the Rattlers. Ms. Blancas’ school’s mascot? They too, the Rattlers.

