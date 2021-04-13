The School Buzz: Fountain-Fort Carson junior teaches online to kids across the country

School Buzz

Covid has certainly changed how we tackle education. Thankfully, we do have technology on our side. Ask Savannah Storm. She'll be the first to tell you how much technology has helped her, and countless other students, during the pandemic.

Savannah is a junior at Fountain-Fort Carson High School who teaches online for fun, on her own time, from home, after school.

She volunteers through an online program called YAPA Kids. YAPA is entirely run by high school students. They have dozens of programs. Savannah teaches Spanish and is a lead teacher in art and photography for grades one through eight. It’s supplemental education, no grades, where kids can sign up to just “learn” on their own time.

“This is a good thing since I can’t do community service right now anyway because of Covid," said Savannah.

"And I’m so glad that I joined because not only have I found out that education might be a good career path for me but I’ve also met a lot of good friends and got really out of my comfort zone," she said.

YAPA Kids already has 3500 students, 600 teachers who are all high schoolers. If you have a kid who would like to do some extra learning on the side, Savannah encourages you to check out YAPAKids.org.

