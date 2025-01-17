D60 recommends to not renew charter contract for Chavez Huerta Prep Academy; leaders shocked

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - During a special school board meeting, a D60 report outlined the recommendation to the school board to not renew the charter contract for Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy.

"It was a surprise to us. We really didn't think that this would be taking place," Fred Segura, the new executive director of the prep academy, told KRDO13 after 24 years in D60 the negative recommendation was the last thing school leadership expected.

For those unfamiliar, Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy is made up of three schools; César Chávez Academy (K-5), Ersilia Cruz Middle School (6 – 8), and Dolores Huerta Preparatory High (9 – 12).

"We're able to again give those students that pride and that essence of being what it means to be Latino and what it really means to be part of a culture and a heritage that prides itself on being a voice to the community," Segura said Chavez Huerta provides classes and experiences that no other school in D60 does such as Mariachi, Folklorico Dance and Chicano history classes.

But soon there might not be a single school in D60 that offers those classes.

"Relative to other elementary schools within our district. CHPA received the second lowest number of points earned in 23-24 [school year]," Assistant Super Intendant Ted Johnson detailed the district's rationale behind the non-renewal recommendation at Tuesday's meeting.

Low-performance numbers at the elementary and middle school levels, high staff turnover, and lower enrollment were driving factors behind the recommendation.

KRDO13 asked Segura about these concerns and he admitted the numbers were not great this year, but said they have a plan in place going forward. Segura said a lot of the problems, especially with staff turnover and lower enrollment, came from the lack of stability from leadership at CHPA.

"When your leadership turns over as much as it has over the last three years, and our leadership has. This is the third executive director that they've had in the last three years, and we've had administrators come in and out of here. One of the things that I need to provide stability to the school," Segura told KRDO13.

Segura assured KRDO13 that Chavez Huerta Prep isn't shutting down or leaving Pueblo. School administration has already reached out to the state and the other school districts in case D60 officially decides not to renew.

The D60 School Board will meet to make that decision on January 28th.