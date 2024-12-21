Pueblo Police asking for help finding missing senior ; UPDATE Palacio has been found

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -

UPDATE at 5:35 p.m.: Pueblo Police announce Richard Palacio Sr. has been found.

Pueblo Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, possibly endangered, person.

Police say Richard Palacio Sr., 63 was last seen at 8:30 a.m. near the 2200 block of W. 16th St. wearing a red shirt, a black hat, blue jeans, brown cowboy boots, and carrying a camouflage duffle bag. Approx. 5'08", 140 lbs, black hair, and brown eyes.

Pueblo Police ask anyone with information to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.