Pueblo residents invited to Community Connections

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar is hosting a Community Connections to discuss upcoming ballot issues and COVID-19 in Pueblo.

On Friday, October 1, residents are invited to join in a community discussion. According to the City of Pueblo, the Community Connections will include an update about the American Rescue Plan Act, Pueblo's COVID-19 cases, COVID vaccinations, and Ballot Issue 2A.

Community Connections is also an opportunity for residents to meet with Gradisar and ask questions.

Early questions for the event can be emailed to Mayor@pueblo.us by Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Community Connections is Friday, at 9 a.m. at the SRDA located at 230 N. Union Ave. Masks are required and social distancing measures will be enforced.

A live stream will be available on Facebook.