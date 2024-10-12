Skip to Content
Pueblo PD beat bikers in annual Toy Bowl, raise money & toys for local children

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police Officers narrowly defeated Pueblo Bikers United in the annual Toy Bowl flag football game at the Thunderdome.

The event was originally started by Pueblo Bikers United to help underprivileged children in Pueblo. The goal is that every child in Pueblo gets a gift for Christmas. Spectators help raise money by paying the $5.00 entry fee or by donating a new unwrapped toy.

The police officers were able to avenge their loss last year with a 29 to 22 victory in the 45th annual Toy Bowl.

