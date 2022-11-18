Several students sent to hospital after being pepper sprayed at Rye High School

RYE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly a dozen high school students received medical treatment after they were doused in pepper spray. Now, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rye High School around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Once at the school, deputies determined that one student pepper sprayed their peers during school hours.

District 70 told KRDO at least ten students were affected. The teens were sent to a hospital to receive medical care as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, D70 released students early from school Wednesday, and parents were notified about the incident.

The sheriff's office sent out a reverse 911 alert to nearby residents about the large first responder presence at the high school.

However, the sheriff's office said there wasn't a threat to the community. According to D70, students were able to return to campus Thursday.

D70 told KRDO it's also investigating the issue currently.

District officials weren't available for an interview, but provided KRDO with the following statement:

“The exposed students received precautionary medical attention at the time and are doing well.” Lynette Bonfiglio, District 70 Public Information Officer

The district wouldn't comment further on the incident.