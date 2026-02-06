Colorado College and No. 8 Denver Skate to a 2-2 Tie

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Klavs Veinbergs scored twice and Jackson Unger had 29 saves Friday as Colorado College skated to a 2-2 tie with No. 8 Denver at Ed Robson Arena.

Following a scoreless overtime period, DU’s Kristian Epperson posted the only goal during the three-player shootout to give the Pioneers (16-11-3, 12-6-1 NCHC) the extra point in the NCHC standings. With the teams’ tying after regulation, the Pioneers retain The Gold Pan.

Veinbergs opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 56.5 seconds remaining in the first period. Gavin Lindberg sent the puck through the crease from the left circle and it deflected off Vienbergs’ skate at the far post into the net behind Denver goalie Johnny Hicks (30 saves). Lindberg collected his 11th assist, while Wilson Björck notched his seventh helper of the campaign.

Veinbergs put the Tigers (11-12-4, 5-8-4 NCHC) up 2-0 just 26 seconds into the second period with another power-play goal. Connor Hvidston sent a pass from behind the net to Veinbergs, who had an open net from the slot for his ninth goal of the season.

The Pioneers cut the lead to one at the 3:37 mark when Rieger Lorenz put his own rebound past Unger, then Jake Fisher evened things up with 1:59 remaining in the middle frame. Fisher fanned on his original shot from the left point, but gathered the puck after it hit a CC defender’s skate and fired a wrister from the right circle that beat Unger, who made his second consecutive and third career start.

That was it for the scoring as the two goaltenders were outstanding in the third period and overtime. Each made eight saves in the final 20 minutes of regulation and five in overtime, including three by Hicks during a CC power play for 1:03 until the Tigers were called for slashing with five seconds remaining after Unger saved a breakaway by Sam Harris, setting up the shootout.

Colorado College scored a pair of power-play goals for the second time in the last three games, going 2-for-4, while Denver was 1-for-3 with a man advantage.

The teams will wrap up their regular-season series on Saturday, Feb. 7, at Magness Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.