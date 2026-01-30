Furious Rally Falls Just Short as Arizona State Beats Colorado College, 6-5, in Overtime

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Despite a furious rally in the third period, Colorado College fell to Arizona State, 6-5, in overtime Friday night at Ed Robson Arena.

Joel Kjellberg scored 1:40 into the extra period to give the Sun Devils (13-13-1, 6-8-1 NCHC) two points in the NCHC standings.

Mats Lindgren had two goals and an assist and Tomas Mrsic posted his first career two-goal game for Colorado College (10-12-3, 4-8-3 NCHC), which scored three times in the third period to even the score at 5-5 and send the game to overtime.

Sam Alfano had two goals and a helper for ASU, while Bennett Schimek notched four points (1g,3a) in a game that saw each team use two goaltenders.

Schimek opened the scoring when he snuck behind the Tiger defense, took a pass from Cruz Lucius, and beat CC goalie Kaidan Mbereko on a breakaway at the 13:12 mark of the first period.

The visitors made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at the 16:56 mark of the opening frame. Logan Morrell’s shot from the left circle deflected off Mbereko’s right shoulder into the net.

The Tigers evened the game with a pair of goals in the first 1:44 of the second period. Klavs Veinbergs feathered a pass to Lindgren, who went top shelf from the bottom of the left circle past ASU goalie Connor Hasley just 58 seconds into the frame.

Ryan Alexander then made it a 2-2 game at the 1:44 mark with a backhander from the left circle that snuck through Hasley’s legs for his third goal of the season.

Arizona State rebounded with three straight goals before the conclusion of the middle period. Alfano scored on a breakaway at the 3:42 mark, then was the recipient of a fortunate bounce nearly five minutes later.

A shot by Schimek from the point caromed off the back wall and right over the top of the net and Alfano was there to knock it out of the air past Mbereko at the 8:09 mark.

Ty Nash made it 5-2 at 13:18 with a rebound on the power play that chased Mbereko (13 saves) from the game in favor of Jackson Unger.

Mrsic notched his third goal of the season to cut the deficit to 5-3 just 2:41 into the third period, then the Tigers had a golden opportunity just a couple of minutes later.

During a delayed penalty on the Sun Devils, Hasley lost a skate blade. He could not get it fixed on the ice, so he was replaced by Samuel Urban for the power play. Unfortunately, CC did not attempt a shot during the two-minute man advantage and Hasley returned soon after.

A golden opportunity did happen at the 10:53 mark of the third period when ASU was called for two minor penalties and the Tigers took full advantage.

Mrsic scored his second goal of the game during the 5-on-3 advantage with a one-timer from the right circle at the 11:10 mark, then Lindgren collected his second of the contest at 12:21 of the third period with a blast from the point that cleanly beat Hasley.

That wrapped up the scoring in regulation, setting up Kjellberg’s game-winning goal during 3-on-3 play. He took a pass from Schimek and fired a wrister from the top of the right circle that beat Unger.

Veinbergs and Philippe Blais-Savoie each had two assists for the Tigers, while Unger finished with four saves.

The Tigers outshot ASU, 41-23, including a 17-3 advantage in the third period and overtime. Hasley finished with 35 saves for the Sun Devils, while Urban made one.

Both teams scored multiple power-play goals as Arizona State was 3-for-3 and CC was 2-for-5.

The squads will battle again on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Robson Arena, beginning at 6 p.m.