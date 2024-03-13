Skip to Content
Mbereko, Laba earn all conference selections

Published 10:59 PM

Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko was named a unanimous, 1st team all-NCHC selection on Wednesday. Mbereko has won three straight NCHC goaltender of the month awards, and was named the national goaltender of the month last week.

Forward Noah Laba also landed a first team selection. Laba has seven game-winning goals this season to lead the NCHC.

Colorado College will be a host team in the NCHC tournament for the first time since joining the conference. They face Omaha in a best-of-three series starting Friday.

