ON THE LOOKOUT: confused garage burglar; counterfeit passer; burglary duo

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) - Usually, when criminals commit their acts, there's some measure of concealment involved. For one case in Woodland Park, however, that wasn't the case.

Woodland Park burglary suspect (WPPD)

A woman was caught on a resident's garage camera, opening the main door, and wandering inside. It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, at a home in the 700 block of North Pine Street.

Woodland Park Detectives say she took cardboard boxes and a snow scraper, only to return the items. Her escapade lasted 40 minutes.

She was driving a newer-model Ford pickup.

If you recognize her, you're asked to call Officer Sam Dunbar with Woodland Park Police at 719-687-9262.

Cañon City counterfeit suspect (CCPD)

In Cañon City, police are looking for help to identify a suspect accused of passing counterfeit money. The suspect appears to be in his 20s, has blonde hair, and was seen wearing clear-rimmed glasses.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call Cañon City Police at 719-276-5600.

Two vehicles are being sought in a burglary investigation in Pueblo County, in the Baxter Road area.

Burglary suspect vehicles (PCSO)

Sheriff's Deputies say the vehicles involved were a black Jeep Cherokee with black rims and a three-way hitch; the other was a black Lexus sedan with a red steering wheel and a back passenger window with plastic taped over it. The Lexus does not have a license plate.

Burglary suspect vehicles (PCSO)

If you recognize either of the vehicles or know who drives them, you are urged to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 and reference #3153. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.