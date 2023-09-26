On the Lookout: Prowler finds easy target; gang member wanted; RV thieves sought

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man looking for an easy target found his match, last week.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19th, the man walked inside a garage that's door was left open and rummaged through the victim's vehicles.

Garage prowler (picture courtesy of victim)

A home on the east side of Colorado Springs, near Powers and Barnes, was the scene of the crime.

Just moments prior to the trespass, the victim's surveillance camera captured a dark-colored cross-over vehicle pass by. It was unknown if that was the suspect's vehicle.

The male suspect, who appeared to be wearing a face mask, had on a black hoodie that had the word "Pop" written on the front.

The victim said nothing of value was stolen; however, Colorado Springs Police are investigating the incident.

If you recognize the hooded suspect, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Danny Sisneros

Pueblo Police are seeking for the public's help to track down a known gang member.

It's been more than a year that 26-year-old Danny Sisneros has been wanted by the "Safe Streets Task Force." Sisneros has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

If you have seen Sisneros, or know where he could be, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP or make a report online. You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Smart Space Storage Theft (EPSO)

Detectives in El Paso County are asking for information to identify two thieves who stole an RV from the Smart Space Storage lot off of Tamlin Road.

The crime happened on August 26, 2023.

The suspects, a male and female, were seen driving a faded green mid-1990s model 4Runner. The SUV piggybacked off a legitimate customer of the storage lot after they opened the gate by code. The 4Runner then drove around for several minutes, ultimately hitching up to a gray 2018 Heartland Recreational Vehicle Wilderness Travel Trailer. The RV had Montana license plates with 257922B.

Suspect Vehicle (EPSO)

The suspects are thought to be a white man and woman in their 20s, and the female had long dark hair.

If you have any information about the crime or the suspects, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

