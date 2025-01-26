Skip to Content
More than 1k parents and students flock to school choice event to explore educational options in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend more than 1,000 parents attended a school choice event in Colorado Springs to learn more about the plethora of educational options in Southern Colorado.

Organizers say the event allows parents to meet representatives from traditional public schools, charter schools, private schools, and more.

There was also plenty for kids to do as well, with face painting, balloon art, and some free snacks.

Organizers tell KRDO13 they want to help empower parents to make the best choices for their children's education. For more information, you can visit the School Choice Week website.

