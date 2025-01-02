Peak Vista Medical Providers vote to unionize

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peak Vista Community Health Centers medical providers have finalized their vote to unionize, according to a representative with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

The vote was finalized Thursday afternoon: 49 in favor, 15 opposed.

All medical providers are covered by the election, but not dental or behavior health providers; and those medical providers who wish to galvanize their decision would need to pay .9% of their gross income as dues. Doing so would allow union members to benefit from the union contract, once negotiated.

Separately, in August, a federal labor charge was filed against Peak Vista Community Health Centers for unfair labor practices. It was December 20 the National Labor Relations Board ruled Peak Vista violated the Labor Act in its firing of five medical providers. Peak Vista leaders vow to appeal that decision in front of the labor board -- which could take years to resolve.

Peak Vista serves 74,000 under and non-insured patients in Southern Colorado.

Peak Vista did not respond for comment to the decision to unionize Thursday evening.