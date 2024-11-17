Skip to Content
Roller derby squads from far and wide roll into Colorado Springs for ‘Garden of the Quads’

Published 8:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Roller derby teams from the United States and Canada rolled on into the Xfinity Roller Sports Arena in Colorado Springs for the Garden of the Quads tournament.

The tournament includes nine teams from the United States and Canada. While the teams are playing for points, for many players, it's more about personal achievements and the families made on the track.

"The community and the camaraderie, the teammates, that's where the love is. Those are your people, you know. We make so many great friends," Sweet & Sour told KRDO13.

For more information on the Pikes Peak Roller Derby click here.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

