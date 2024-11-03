Colorado Springs Gentlemen’s Club makes big donation to Stratmoor Hills Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department is getting help from a place you might not expect. On Sunday the De Ja Vu Gentlemen's Club donated $30,000 to the fire department.

"This particular fire department is special to us," Holly Johnson, De Ja Vu Gentlemen's Club, told KRDO13. "They're our neighbors, they're great neighbors, a great group of firefighters and I don't know anyone who knows them who says they don't want to help out. We have to help them out."

It started with a campaign to raise funds for the fire department sending out calls for help. The gentlemen's club hopes their donation helps make the community safer for everyone, and the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department says they're grateful for the support.