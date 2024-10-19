Spooky celebration in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People came out all day to celebrate Halloween and the fall season at the Pumpkins in the Park event in Old Colorado City.

People got into the spooky spirit in Old Colorado City with live music and fall crafts. Guests could get their gourds at the pumpkin patch, and then give them a makeover at the pumpkin painting station. There was even a witch on stilts!

The event organizers say it's a great way to get people out to enjoy the season and support local businesses, "We're here to bring people to Old Colorado City and not only enjoy what's in the park but also see all these wonderful small businesses along Colorado Avenue and have fun with music, face painting, balloons, so much," Melody Klema told KRDO13.

The spooky celebration continues on Sunday with a cocktail contest along Colorado Ave.