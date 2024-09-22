Skip to Content
Local News

2 boys rescued in Palmer Lake during high angle rescue

PLFFA
By
Updated
today at 9:30 PM
Published 9:27 PM

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Palmer Lake Firefighter's Association reported two 14-year-old boys were rescued safely via a high angle rescue with the help of El Paso County Search and Rescue.

According to multiple posts on the Palmer Lake Firefighter's Association Facebook page, the rescue took place on Saturday night. They report AMR was at the scene for five and a half hours throughout the rescue.

The two boys were returned to their mothers without injuries.

KRDO 13 has reached out to El Paso County Search and Rescue for more information about the search and rescue and will update this article when we hear back.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content