2 boys rescued in Palmer Lake during high angle rescue

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Palmer Lake Firefighter's Association reported two 14-year-old boys were rescued safely via a high angle rescue with the help of El Paso County Search and Rescue.

According to multiple posts on the Palmer Lake Firefighter's Association Facebook page, the rescue took place on Saturday night. They report AMR was at the scene for five and a half hours throughout the rescue.

The two boys were returned to their mothers without injuries.

KRDO 13 has reached out to El Paso County Search and Rescue for more information about the search and rescue and will update this article when we hear back.