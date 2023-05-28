Skip to Content
Man rolls down sidewalk in wheelchair, fires several shots

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO -- A man in wheelchair was rolling down North Nevada Avenue early Sunday morning firing a handgun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said they responded to East San Miguel Street and North Nevada Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a disturbance. Police said a man was firing a gun from his wheelchair but was not targeting any residences in particular.

A total of four homes were hit by gunfire but there were no injuries reported.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple counts of illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of weapons.

