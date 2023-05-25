El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested, accused of menacing and misconduct

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of menacing and misconduct.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Dep. Daniel Garcia was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department Thursday.

He's charged with Menacing and First Degree Official Misconduct.

The EPCSO said Garcia's been employed with the Sheriff's Office since September 9, 2013. He's assigned to the Detention Operations Division.

According to the EPCSO, Garcia has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with policy.

This is an active investigation.