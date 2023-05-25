Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 4:16 PM

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested, accused of menacing and misconduct

EPCSO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of menacing and misconduct.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Dep. Daniel Garcia was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department Thursday.

He's charged with Menacing and First Degree Official Misconduct.

The EPCSO said Garcia's been employed with the Sheriff's Office since September 9, 2013. He's assigned to the Detention Operations Division.

According to the EPCSO, Garcia has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with policy.

This is an active investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content