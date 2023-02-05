Multiple victims in hospital after shooting in Falcon

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Meridian Ranch neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

EPCSO said they received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive around 12:30 a.m.

At 2:50 a.m. they asked everyone in the area to secure their home and stay away from doors and windows. That shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

https://twitter.com/EPCSheriff/status/1622170950199304196

If you have any cameras with footage of the incident or further information, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.