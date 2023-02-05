Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 4:13 AM

Multiple victims in hospital after shooting in Falcon

MGN

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Meridian Ranch neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

EPCSO said they received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive around 12:30 a.m.

At 2:50 a.m. they asked everyone in the area to secure their home and stay away from doors and windows. That shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

https://twitter.com/EPCSheriff/status/1622170950199304196

If you have any cameras with footage of the incident or further information, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content