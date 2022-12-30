Colorado College Routs Princeton, 7-2

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Noah Serdachny collected a career-high five points and Brett Chorske scored a pair of power-play goals to lead Colorado College to a 7-2 non-conference victory over Princeton University Friday night at Ed Robson Arena.

Serdachny, who entered the game with one assist in eight career games, scored twice and added three assists as the Tigers won their third straight game and improved to 9-9-1 on the season. He is the second Tiger freshman to post a five-point game this season, joining Noah Laba, who had two goals and three assists in an 8-0 victory over Air Force on Oct. 28.

Chorske, who also entered the game with just one assist this season, scored both of his career-high two goals in the first period, and both on the power play. He put in a rebound past Ethan Pearson just two minutes in to the game, then roofed a shot from right in front at the 10:17 mark. Serdachny and Nicklas Andrews assisted on both goals.

In between Chorske’s goals, Princeton’s Jack Cronin scored a power-play goal of his own at the 6:13 mark of the opening frame.

Serdachny scored the first goal of his career just 1:37 into the second period to make it 3-1. After Danny Weight sent the puck to the front of the net, Serdachny fell to one knee, then slid the puck past Pearson while falling to the ice.

Logan Will provided a big 1-2 punch later in the middle frame when he laid out Mike Kennedy at center ice, then moved behind the Princeton defense, took a pass from Tommy Middleton and cleanly beat Pearson through his legs for a commanding 4-1 lead.

Weight got into the action and scored his first goal of the season at the 7:53 mark of the middle frame with a fierce slapshot from the top of the left circle that beat Aidan Porter, who relieved Pearson after Will’s goal. Weight finished the game with a career-high three points on a goal and two helpers.

Tyler Coffey made it 6-1 3:12 into the third period, then Serdachny tipped in a Jack Millar shot from the point 54 seconds later for CC’s final goal of the evening.

Pito Walton added a goal for Princeton at the 7:50 mark of the third period.

Colorado College outshot Princeton, 30-18, and was 2-for-3 on the power play. Matt Vernon made 15 saves before giving way to Jake Begley, a junior who made his first career appearance, for the final 1:22.

The teams battle again on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 4 p.m.